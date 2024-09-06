Kenedy Lions playing in honor of classmate who died in car accident

KENEDY, Texas – The flags at Kenedy High School are flying at half-mast as the community mourns the loss of a volleyball star who was also part of the Kenedy dance team.

Kenedy sophomore Madison Rodriguez and her mom, Lisa Zambrano, were in a fatal car accident on Aug. 19. Madison died at 15 years old.

Kenedy’s home opening game against Skidmore-Tynan will be free to attend this week, but donations are being collected to help support the Rodriguez family.

When discussing with the players how they’re handling this emotional week, they shared what they remembered most about the girl they knew as Mady.

“She was very loving, smiling, always loving to dance,” Kenedy senior running back Daniel Peña said. “And right now, I think that brought us more together as a family to realize that not every day is promised, so love each other.”

“In a way, it’s inspiring seeing all of us come together over such a beautiful soul she was,” Kenedy senior offensive lineman Marcel Farias said. “And seeing the family stick together and accept everybody’s love and care from the community. I think it’s really beautiful, and I see it as a big encouragement for us to go and do as best as we can for her.”

Kickoff for Kenedy’s game against Skidmore-Tynan is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.