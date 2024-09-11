BGC Game of the Week: South San to host John Jay in Week 3 district opener

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time ever, John Jay High School (2-0) and South San High School (2-0) will collide on the gridiron to open their respective District 14-5A-D1 schedules.

“We’re both going in with the same goal,” said John Jay senior running back Nicholas Rios. “It’s going to be an intense atmosphere —we’re just going to be dogs and see who comes out.”

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The Mustangs were in District 29-6A last year and are coming off their deepest playoff run in school history.

Despite graduating a solid chunk of the roster that led the program to a 10-3 overall record in 2023-24 — expectations remain high for John Jay to succeed.

So far, the Mustangs have shown they’re capable of repeating last year’s success after outscoring opponents 101-21 through the first two weeks.

“It’s very important to our team,” said Mustangs senior fullback and defensive tackle Jaden Simmons. “2-0 is a big deal. A lot of motivation is going into this week.”

Most recently, John Jay shut out Lehman High School 48-0 to wrap up its non-conference schedule.

“That shutout really helped us on defense,” said John Jay’s senior tight end and defensive end Austin Satzer. “We’re just going to keep pounding and pounding it in.”

While John Jay enters their Week 3 battle confident, there’s no denying home-field advantage. South San’s home turf makes for a hostile environment.

“This past Friday was crazy,” said South San head football coach Phil Barron III. “It was an electric crowd and we broke a record with attendance since I’ve been here. So, I think it’s going to be the same way.”

“It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be lit,” said South San senior defensive end Elegant Thompson. “We’re going to have fun, and we’re going to do our thing.”

“It’s going to be an amazing atmosphere, I can’t wait,” said Bobcats senior linebacker Ivan Rivera.

Only one team will walk away undefeated come time for the district battle on Friday.

“I know everyone else wants it, but we want to be undefeated,” added Alex Trevino, Bobcats’ junior running back. “We’re trying to get that golden ball.”

Kick-off between the Mustangs and Bobcats is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at South San Stadium. That same evening, KSAT 12 will feature highlights and postgame from the District 14-5A-D1 battle.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.