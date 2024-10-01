Boerne Champion HS smashes records, crowned winner of Peanut Butter Bowl

BOERNE, Texas – Another year of high school football brings another round of competition for the Peanut Butter Bowl.

The total number of peanut butter jars was counted and even weighed on a massive scale because records were broken with the amount collected this year: 115,454 across the state, smashing last year’s total of around 75,000.

With a total of 24,535 peanut butter jars from the school and community, the Boerne Champion Chargers won the 2024 Peanut Butter Bowl. A big part of the donation came from a single donor, Texas Star Nut, and when speaking with the chargers at the event, they shared how big of an impact this year’s competition left on them.

“I thought I really spoke about the community and how people just want to give as much as they can to help, like everyone around them and that, that really, like, resonated with me, I loved it,” said senior defensive lineman Joshua Surber.

“It just takes one, one big donor. Right?” said Boerne Champion head football coach Blane Ellis. “But the heart of our community and their willingness to serve and give what you have, and we are fortunate to be in a community that has the ability to give 24,000 jars of peanut butter. So, very grateful to be it and, to be serving in this role.”

For more information on the Peanut Butter Bowl, click here.

