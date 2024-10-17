Brennan’s Jkhari Jones earns statewide recognition for Week 7 performance

Brennan High School linebacker Jkhari Jones was named the Class 6A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Week 7.

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan High School linebacker Jkhari Jones was named the Class 6A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Week 7.

Described as the “total package” by Brennan head coach Stephen Basore, Jones was outstanding in the Bears’ 38-14 victory against Marshall. He anchored a defense that yielded only 179 yards of offense — 162 rushing and 17 passing — as Brennan improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in District 28-6A.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Jones was a one-man wrecking crew with 21 tackles (14 solo and seven assisted), four tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback pressure. His 21 tackles were just four short of the Bears’ school record for a single game.

Undersized for a linebacker at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Jones compensates with a high football IQ, discipline, 4.63 speed in the 40-yard dash, instincts, grit and intensity. He leads his team with 74 tackles — 25 solo and 49 assisted. Fourteen of those stops have been for negative yardage.

This season, Jones also has two sacks, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, Private) each week of the regular season.

Jones now has a chance at a bigger prize. At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 11 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification.

Honorees will be recognized at a banquet next year after the 2024 state championship games.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.