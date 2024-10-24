Davenport, Uvalde clash in District 14-4A showdown on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

SAN ANTONIO – Davenport and Uvalde are set to collide on the gridiron Friday for the first time in a late-season District 14-4A-D1 battle.
KSAT will livestream Davenport vs Uvalde from Davenport High School Stadium on the BGC App, KSAT.com and KSAT+. Prior to the game kicking off at 7 p.m., KSAT 12 will air a live pregame show, KSAT Gameday, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can watch all of the coverage in this article.
The Wolves enter the Week 9 tilt on a five-game undefeated streak. In their seven wins, they’ve scored at least 32 points, winning by an average of 48 points per victory.
Since Davenport’s team began a few years ago, the program has not needed an adjustment period. The Wolves are coming off an 11-4 season, during which they produced a 4-1 District 13-4A record.
This season, the Wolves joined Uvalde in District 14-4A. They currently have a 7-1 overall record and remain undefeated in district competition.
Head coach Wade Miller leads Uvalde (2-5). Miller had 25 returning letterman on his roster entering the 2024 season — including six returning starters on offense and five on defense.
The Coyotes opened their 2024 campaign strong, jumping out to a 2-0 start after defeating Carrizo Springs and Eagle Pass Winn at home. However, since then, Uvalde has dropped five contests in a row.
Now, Uvalde aims to spoil the Wolves’ undefeated streak that began Sept. 20 with a 35-10 win over Del Rio.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.