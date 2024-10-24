Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

Davenport, Uvalde clash in District 14-4A showdown on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

The action between Davenport and Uvalde will be streamed live on all KSAT platforms

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Davenport, Uvalde
BGC Uvalde-Davenport (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Davenport and Uvalde are set to collide on the gridiron Friday for the first time in a late-season District 14-4A-D1 battle.

KSAT will livestream Davenport vs Uvalde from Davenport High School Stadium on the BGC App, KSAT.com and KSAT+. Prior to the game kicking off at 7 p.m., KSAT 12 will air a live pregame show, KSAT Gameday, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can watch all of the coverage in this article.

The Wolves enter the Week 9 tilt on a five-game undefeated streak. In their seven wins, they’ve scored at least 32 points, winning by an average of 48 points per victory.

Since Davenport’s team began a few years ago, the program has not needed an adjustment period. The Wolves are coming off an 11-4 season, during which they produced a 4-1 District 13-4A record.

This season, the Wolves joined Uvalde in District 14-4A. They currently have a 7-1 overall record and remain undefeated in district competition.

Head coach Wade Miller leads Uvalde (2-5). Miller had 25 returning letterman on his roster entering the 2024 season — including six returning starters on offense and five on defense.

The Coyotes opened their 2024 campaign strong, jumping out to a 2-0 start after defeating Carrizo Springs and Eagle Pass Winn at home. However, since then, Uvalde has dropped five contests in a row.

Now, Uvalde aims to spoil the Wolves’ undefeated streak that began Sept. 20 with a 35-10 win over Del Rio.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

