12’s Top 12: Week 17, 2025

Class 6A

Johnson: 13-1 Steele: 11-2 Medina Valley: 10-3 Harlan: 11-1 Brennan: 10-2 Brandeis 8-4 Reagan: 6-5 Sotomayor: 6-5 Clark: 6-4 Judson: 4-7 NB Canyon: 5-6 O’Connor: 4-7

Class 5A

Smithson Valley: 14-1 Boerne: 13-2 Alamo Heights: 12-2 New Braunfels: 11-3 Boerne Champion: 9-4 Pieper: 8-5 John Jay: 9-2 Southwest: 8-3 Tivy: 6-5 Southwest Legacy: 7-4 Sam Houston: 6-5 Lanier: 6-5

Sub-5A

La Vernia: 13-2 Davenport: 13-1 Kenedy: 10-3 Blanco: 10-3 Poth: 10-2 Somerset: 9-3 Stockdale 9-3 Ingram Moore: 7-6 Canyon Lake: 8-4 Bandera: 10-1 Falls City: 7-5 Marion: 7-5

