San Antonio native Marcus Davenport to sign with Minnesota Vikings

After five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, edge rusher Marcus Davenport is heading up north.

Reports from NFL sources Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero indicate that Davenport is signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. A Stevens High School and UTSA football product, Davenport was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 14th overall pick.

Last season, Davenport played in 15 games, started nine and recorded 29 total tackles and 0.5 sacks. His best statistical season came in 2021, in which he started 11 games, notched 39 total tackles and nine sacks. He has recorded 21.5 total career sacks.

The Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, finishing 31st out of 32 teams allowing 388.7 yards per game. Davenport will look to help rebuild that unit under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.