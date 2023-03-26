San Antonio Brahmas snap skid, top Arlington Renegades 15-9 in rematch

ARLINGTON – One week after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Renegades in the Alamodome, the San Antonio Brahmas hit the road for a rematch in Arlington. This time, they got the job done in crunch time.

Jordan Williams returned a fumble 39 yards for San Antonio’s only touchdown and John Parker Romo kicked three field goals, as the Brahmas defeated the Renegades 15-9 to snap a three-game losing streak. Jawon Pass started at quarterback and completed eight of his 14 passes for 57 yards. Kurt Benkert took over late in the second quarter and only completed one pass for two yards and an interception. With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-4 overall. Arlington drops to 3-3.

The Brahmas took the lead in the first quarter thanks to a long, methodical drive. Romo capped an 11-play, 59-yard march with a 29-yard field goal to put San Antonio up 3-0 after one quarter of play. The Brahmas struggled to move the ball for the rest of the half, but the defense put points on the board in the second quarter. Delontae Scott sacked quarterback Drew Plitt for a five yard loss and forced the ball free. Williams then scooped and scored to give the Brahmas some much-needed breathing room with a 9-0 lead at halftime.

After the Renegades opened the third quarter with a field-goal drive, Benkert was intercepted on the Brahmas’ ensuing possession. Four plays later, Arlington found the end zone on Plitt’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham, and the game was tied 9-9 entering the fourth quarter. In the final 15 minutes, the Brahmas leaned on running back Jacques Patrick, who carred the ball 15 times for 82 total yards and helped set up a pair of Romo field goals to give San Antonio a 15-9 lead. The Renegades had one final chance to drive for the win in the waning seconds, but Tenny Adewusi sealed the win with an interception.

San Antonio (2-4) remains on the road and will next take on the Vegas Vipers (1-5) Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. The Brahmas will play their final three games of the regular season in the Alamodome started with a game against the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m.