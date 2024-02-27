Texas State football adds Sun Belt Player-of-the-Year quarterback Jordan McCloud

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass against Air Force during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SAN ANTONIO – Coveted transfer quarterback and reigning Sun Belt Conference Player-of-the-Year Jordan McCloud is headed to Texas State to play for Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne.

McCloud threw for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns last season for James Madison University, leading the Dukes to an overall record of 11-2. He also added 276 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. McCloud entered the transfer portal after former JMU head coach Curt Cignetti accepted the head coaching position at Indiana.

McCloud had been linked to several Power Four programs, including Auburn and Michigan. He ultimately decided to transfer to Texas State and play for Kinne, who led the Bobcats to an 8-5 overall record in his first season in San Marcos, and the program’s first-ever bowl game victory in FBS.

McClouds’s signing concludes a whirlwind few months for the program. Texas State was in need of a starting caliber quarterback after Jayden de Laura left the university amid controversy and concerns over his commitment to Texas State in January. De Laura’s signing came a day after he settled a sexual assault lawsuit stemming from an October 2018 incident.

The University Star initially reported on the case details and settlement, and that caused some backlash among the student body, many fans and supporters. De Laura left the program and has since declared for the NFL Draft. In the midst of de Laura’s arrival, 2023 Bobcats starting quarterback TJ Finley announced he was transferring from Texas State. Finley has since signed with Western Kentucky.

Kinne and the staff hit the recruiting trail to bring another veteran quarterback to a roster that is already considered to be one of the best in the conference. McCloud has a year of eligibility remaining and vaults the Bobcats to one of the favorites to win the league next season. Texas State is not scheduled to play James Madison next season, but the two could meet in the conference championship game.

Texas State begins Spring practice on March 21 with their spring game set for April 13. The Bobcats open the regular season on Aug. 31 when they host Lamar. They will also play home games against UTSA and Arizona State this upcoming season.