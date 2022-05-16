79º

View images of blood moon eclipse from San Antonio

Next lunar eclipse visible in U.S. will be in 2025

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Marcia Dunn

Associated Press

Blood moon eclipse captured by KSAT Connect user Kristy. (Kristy/KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Conditions were perfect Sunday night in San Antonio for viewing the blood moon eclipse.

Clear skies provided an unobstructed view of the astronomical event.

The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on our constant, cosmic companion.

The eclipse started at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and peaked just before midnight. The event ended at about 1 a.m.

There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe lucking out again, but not the Americas. Then the next one visible from San Antonio will be in 2025.

Here are some images of the eclipse captured by KSAT viewers:

JenniferLangdon

Moon before the eclipse

Live Oak
Pins User

Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) from New Braunfels

New Braunfels
Pins User

Meade LX65 8” ACR telescope with iPhone adapter.

Spring
Bonnie Mineo

Eclipse from Galveston’s East end!

Galveston
Kirsty

Super blood moon

Hockley
Peggy McCall

Lunar eclipse

Boerne
trinity1412

Taken by my 17 yr old son, Landon via telescope and his cell.

Magnolia
CharlieR

My multiple exposure photo of last night's eclipse. Entire sequence captured, starting at bottom and going counterclockwise.

Beach City
M&M

Lunar eclipse

Katy
SkyWatcher

Dipper to the left and a blood moon to the right.

San Antonio

If you have images of the eclipse or other news or weather events, upload them on our KSAT Connect page and we may use them in a newscast or on KSAT.com.

