View images of blood moon eclipse from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Conditions were perfect Sunday night in San Antonio for viewing the blood moon eclipse.

Clear skies provided an unobstructed view of the astronomical event.

The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on our constant, cosmic companion.

The eclipse started at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and peaked just before midnight. The event ended at about 1 a.m.

There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe lucking out again, but not the Americas. Then the next one visible from San Antonio will be in 2025.

Here are some images of the eclipse captured by KSAT viewers:

