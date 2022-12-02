Viewer’s Choice Best Texas Eats Winners 2022

KSAT Insiders nominated and voted for the restaurants they thought were the best in the San Antonio area.

Check out the 2022 viewer’s choice winners down below.

Pizza Category:

1. Best Chicago Pizza- Chicago’s Pizza, 5525 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

2. Best New York Pizza- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330 E Basse Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78209

3. Best Detroit Pizza- Via313, 8435 Wurzbach Rd Suite 213, San Antonio, TX 78229

4. Best Neapolitan Pizza- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330 E Basse Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78209

Coffee Category:

5. Best Cappuccino- Black Rifle Coffee Company, 180 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

6. Best Iced Coffee- Black Rifle Coffee Company, 180 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

7. Best Coffee Shop- Black Rifle Coffee Company, 180 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Best Vibe Category:

8. Best Outdoor Patio- Tycoon Flats, 2926 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

9. Best Live Music- John T. Floore’s County Store, 14492 Old Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

10. Best Family Friendly- Chicken N Pickle, 5215 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249

11. Best Pet-Friendly- Hops & Hounds, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

12. Best Night Life- Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House, 16080 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232

Food Truck Category:

13. Best Dessert Food Truck- Snoopy’s Snow Cones & More, 8103 Marbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78227

14. Best Taco Food Truck- El Remedio, 2924 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

15. Best BBQ Food Truck-Bear County Bar B Que

16. Best Savory Food Truck- Bear County Bar B Que

17. Best Food Truck Park- El Camino SA, 1009 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215

18. Best Coffee Food Truck- Cajun Coffee Shack, 11618 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

Best Tacos Category:

19. Best Crunchy Tacos- Las Palapas, 1564 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

20. Best Puffy Tacos- Henry’s Puffy Tacos, 3202 W. Woodlawn Ave, San Antonio, Texas 78228

21. Best Breakfast Tacos- Rolando’s Super Tacos, 919 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

22. Best Street Tacos- Taquitos West Avenue, 2818 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

23. Best Tortillas- Alamo Cafe, 14250 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232

Best Sandwich Category:

24. Best Philly Cheesesteak- Gino’s Deli @ Stop & Buy, 13210 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230

25. Best Cuban Sandwich- Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas, 2603 SE Military Dr #106, San Antonio, TX 78223

26. Best Gyros- Demo’s Greek Food, 7115 Blanco Rd # 120 @ Loop 410 San Antonio, TX

27. Best Italian Beef- Wrigleyville Grill, 602 Northwest Loop 410 #146, San Antonio, TX 78216

28. Best Chicago Dog- Chicago Hot Dogs, 12914 Jones Maltsberger Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78247

29. Best Deli- Gino’s Deli @ Stop & Buy, 13210 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230

Best Asian Cuisine Category:

30. Best Dumplings- Golden Wok, 8822 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

31. Best Pho- Heavenly Pho Vietnamese, 19178 Blanco Rd #305, San Antonio, TX 78258

32. Best Ramen- Nama Ramen, 6526 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

33. Best Sushi- Sushi Zushi, 999 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

34. Best Asian BBQ- Curry Boys BBQ, 2334 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

35. Best Chinese- Golden Wok, 8822 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

36. Best Thai- Tong’s Thai Restaurant, 1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209

37. Best Japanese- Sushishima Japanese Restaurant, 2211 NW Military Hwy Suite 132, Castle Hills, TX 78213

38. Best Vietnamese- Pho La, 3777 Nacogdoches Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78217

39. Best Filipino- Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, 5700 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Best Latin Cuisine Category

40. Best Mexican Restaurant- El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant, 15103 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

41. Best Puerto Rican Restaurant- La Marginal, 2447 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217

42. Best Cuban Restaurant- El Ceviche De Waldito, 5526 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

43. Best Colombian Restaurant- Empanadas y Arepas JOVI, 7767 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

Best Tex-Mex Cuisine Category:

44. Best Barbacoa- Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa Factory, 1802 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

45. Best Nachos- Chacho’s, 7870 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

46. Best Queso- Alamo Cafe, 14250 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232

47. Best Enchiladas- Blanco Cafe, 1720 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212

48. Best Burritos- Freebird’s World Burrito, 11224 Huebner Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78230

49. Best Salsa- Henry’s Puffy Tacos, 3202 W. Woodlawn Ave, San Antonio, Texas 78228

50. Best Fajita’s- Pappasito’s Cantina, 10501 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230

51. Best Tex-Mex Restaurant- Alamo Cafe, 14250 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232

Best Comfort Food Category:

52. Best Chicken Wings- Pluckers Wing Bar, 15651 McDermott Freeway, I-10, San Antonio, TX 78249

53. Best Fried Chicken- Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 812 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

54. Best Burger- Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212

55. Best Mac and Cheese- Smoke Shack BBQ, 3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

56. Best Chicken Fried Steak- Good Time Charlie’s Bar & Cafe, 2922 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

57. Best Meatloaf- Max and Louie’s New York Diner, 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

58. Best Comfort Food- Max and Louie’s New York Diner, 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Best Soul Food Category:

59. Best Catfish- A Chicago Bite, 2339 E Evans Rd Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78259

60. Best Smothered Steak- Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant, 5237 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218

61. Best Greens- Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant, 5237 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218

62. Best ox tails- Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant, 5237 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218

63. Best Shrimp and Grits- NOLA Brunch & Beignets, 720 E Mistletoe, San Antonio, TX 78212

64. Best Biscuits- Bobbie’s Cafe, 6728 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78221

65. Best Soul Food/ Southern Cuisine- Mr. C’s Fried Chicken and Waffles, 9390 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Best Minority-Owned:

70. Best Black-Owned Restaurant- A Chicago Bite, 2339 E Evans Rd Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78259

71. Best Female-Owned Restaurant- The Jerk Shack, 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

72. Best Black-Owned Food Truck- Sauce’s Southern Kitchen Cajun & Creole Cuisine

73. Best Female-Owned Food Truck- Bear County Bar B Que

74. Best LGBTQ+ Owned Restaurant- Luther’s Cafe, 1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Best Seafood Category:

75. Best Fish n’ Chips- Fish City Grill, 18130 San Pedro Avenue Suite #104San Antonio, Texas 78232

76. Best Crawfish- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, 76 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216

77. Best Paella- Toro Kitchen + Bar, 115 N Loop 1604 E #1105, San Antonio, TX 78232

78. Best Seafood Restaurant- Sea Island Shrimp House, 5959 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

Best International Cuisine Category:

79. Best Italian Restaurant- Maggiano’s Little Italy,17603 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257

80. Best Mediterranean Restaurant- Jerusalem Grill, 203 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232

81. Best Middle Eastern Restaurant- Jerusalem Grill, 203 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232

82. Best African Restaurant- African Village Ethiopian Restaurant, 10918 Wurzbach Rd #131, San Antonio, TX 78230

83. Best Spanish Restaurant- Toro Kitchen + Bar, 115 N Loop 1604 E #1105, San Antonio, TX 78232

84. Best Caribbean Restaurant- The Jerk Shack, 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

85. Best Indian Restaurant- India Palace, 8474 Fredericksburg Rd #100, San Antonio, TX 78229

86. Best French Restaurant- la Madeleine, 4820 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Best Market/Store Category:

87. Best Meat Market- Culebra Meat Market 17, 8230 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

88. Best Grocery Store- H-E-B, 17238 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

89. Best International Market- Asia Supermarket, 4925 Windsor Hill, Windcrest, TX 78239

90. Best Liquor and Wine Shop- Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, 5219 De Zavala Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78249

Best Breakfast Category:

91. Best Donuts- Original Donut Shop, 3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

92. Best Pancakes- Kerbey Lane Cafe, 5515 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78249

93. Best Concha- La Panadería Bakery Café, 8305 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

94. Best Cinnamon Rolls- Broadway Daily Bread, 5011 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

95. Best Huevos Rancheros- Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, 218 Produce Row, San Antonio, TX 78207

96. Best Panadería- La Panadería Bakery Café, 8305 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

97. Best Breakfast Restaurant- The Magnolia Pancake Haus, 10333 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Best Brunch Category:

98. Best Chicken and Waffles- Mr. C’s Fried Chicken and Waffles, 9390 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

99. Best French Toast- The Magnolia Pancake Haus, 10333 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

100. Best Brunch Restaurant- The Magnolia Pancake Haus, 10333 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Best Barbecue Category:

101-106. Best Brisket, Ribs, Sausage, Chicken, Sauce and BBQ Sides- Texas Prime BBQ, 1401 2nd St, Pleasanton, TX 78064

107. Best BBQ Restaurant- Black’s Barbecue New Braunfels, 936 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Best Dessert Category:

108. Best Cheesecake-Laika Cheesecake & Espresso, 4718 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX 78209

109. Best Cupcakes- Bird Bakery, 5912 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

110. Best Ice Cream- Marble Slab Creamery, 11745 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230

111. Best Gelato- Paciugo Gelato Cafe, 340 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

112. Best Bakery- Nadler’s Bakery & Deli, 1621 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Best Service Category:

113. Best Bartender- Jacob, Golden Wok, 8822 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

114. Best Server/Host- Vincent, Bobbie’s Cafe, 6728 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78221

115. Best Manager- Alexia Nadler, Nadler’s Bakery & Deli, 1621 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

116. Best Owner/ Restaurant or Bar- Ray Harmon - Harmon’s BBQ, 102 S Main St, Cibolo, TX 78108

117. Best Chef- Mark Bohanan, Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood, 219 E Houston St #275, San Antonio, TX 78205