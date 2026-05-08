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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Historic Seafood Favorites and Elevated South Texas Barbecue

David Elder heads to New Braunfels for fresh seafood and a Bloody Mary bar at MCADOO’S SEAFOOD COMPANY, then returns to San Antonio for smoked meats and creative sides at SOUTH BARBECUE

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 050826 McAdoos (KSAT 2026)

MCADOO’S SEAFOOD COMPANY

196 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

McAdoo’s Seafood Company brings Texas Creole and Cajun flavors to the heart of downtown New Braunfels inside a beautifully restored 1915 federal post office building. Known for its historic charm and lively atmosphere, the restaurant combines upscale-casual dining with fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, and Southern hospitality. Guests can dine in intimate dining rooms, relax at the popular Treasury Bar, or enjoy live music in the covered outdoor courtyard.

The menu features a variety of seafood favorites, including fresh oysters, seafood fondoo, Cajun enchiladas, shrimp and cheese grits, and blackened pasta dishes packed with Gulf Coast flavor. Signature appetizers like crab cakes and coconut shrimp are complemented by house cocktails and decadent desserts such as crème brûlée and blueberry lavender cheesecake. With its unique setting and flavorful menu, McAdoo’s Seafood Company continues to be a destination dining spot in New Braunfels.

TXE 050826 SouthBBQ (KSAT 2026)

SOUTH BARBECUE

2100 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

South Barbecue offers a modern take on South Texas barbecue under the direction of James Beard-nominated pitmaster Andrew Samia. Located near downtown San Antonio, the restaurant has earned a strong reputation for smoked meats, flavorful sides, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. The renovated Monte Vista space features a polished yet relaxed design with green booths, a full bar, and a pet-friendly patio that gives guests a comfortable place to enjoy barbecue throughout the day and into the evening.

The menu highlights classic Texas barbecue staples like brisket, pork ribs, turkey breast, and jalapeño cheddar sausage, alongside standout sides including creamed elote, borracho beans, and mustard potato salad. Unlike many traditional barbecue spots, South Barbecue stays open until 10 p.m., making it a convenient option for lunch, dinner, or late-night cravings. With its balance of quality smoked meats and modern comfort food, South Barbecue continues to stand out in San Antonio’s competitive barbecue scene.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

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