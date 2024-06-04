Indulge in all things peachy at Stonewall Peach JAMboree & Rodeo

The Stonewall Peach JAMboree & Rodeo is held every June.

STONEWALL, Texas – The Stonewall Peach JAMboree & Rodeo is returning for its 63rd year this June.

The festival will be held on June 21-22 at the Stonewall Chamber Grounds, 250 Peach St. Stonewall is located along U.S. Highway 290 between Fredericksburg and Johnson City.

“Just a stone’s throw from Fredericksburg, Stonewall is celebrated for its delicious and prolific peach crops, producing over one million bushels every year,” a news release states. “Stonewall’s annual Peach JAMboree is a cherished tradition that brings together locals and visitors alike to revel in the irresistible charm of this quaint Texas town and indulge in all things peachy and more.”

On June 21, the festival will open at 6 p.m. and include rodeo events from the Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association, mutton bustin’ and a calf scramble. Live music from The Great Divide will follow the rodeo.

On June 22, there will be a parade at 10 a.m. followed by peach-themed events like a Peach Patch for kids, a peach-baking contest and a peach-eating contest.

The rodeo will continue at 8 p.m., with a dance and music from the Josh Abbott Band to follow. The grounds will close at 2 a.m.

The festival’s website states there will be fresh peaches, peach cobbler and peach ice cream available for sale on the grounds both days. There will also be on-site vendors selling typical carnival food, and the St. Francis Xavier Church will sell barbecue.

Admission to the grounds is free, but tickets are needed after 6 p.m. for the rodeo and dance.

Tickets for the rodeo and dance are $25 for June 21 and 22 each, or $40 for a weekend pass. Children 12 years and younger can get in for free.

Discounts are available for first responders, military members and people 65 and older. Click here for more information on tickets.

Registration for mutton bustin’ is $30. Registration opens at 6 p.m. at the grounds, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking will be located behind Stonewall Elementary School and along Peach Street. Dogs and lawn chairs will be not allowed inside the gate.

Click here for more information on the festival.