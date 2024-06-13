95º
Swedish rock band GHOST’s ‘Rite Here Rite Now’ movie adds new dates to San Antonio theaters

The film will leave you ‘completely spellbound and in the thrall of this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of GHOST’

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

Rite Here Rite Now (Credit: Trafalgar Releasing)

SAN ANTONIO – GHOST’s debut movie, “Rite Here Rite Now,” is getting an extended-release window worldwide due to massive fan demand.

The concert movie will premiere in cinemas from June 20 to June 23.

The film combines the live performances of the Swedish band’s two-night finale of their “Re-Imperatour U.S.A.” tour. The narrative picks up the plot of their “Chapters” series and will include renditions of songs from the band’s past five albums.

The band will also release a soundtrack of the movie on July 26. “Rite Here Rite Now: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” will have 18 songs and be available on all platforms. Pre-orders for the soundtrack are live now and will include the live version of the song “Absolution.”

GHOST, Maralyn Facey, Alan Ursillo, Ashely McBride, and Kevin “Jesus” Kaufmann star in the movie. Alex Ross Perry and Tobias Forge are directing.

The film will be showing at multiple theaters, including Santikos Entertainment Palladium, Regal Live Oak, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Stone Oak. Find more information here.

