T.I., Fat Joe, Chingy to headline Tacos and Tequila Festival in San Antonio

FILE - Rapper T.I. performs onstage during 2018 V-103 Car & Bike Show at Georgia World Congress Center on July 14, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Big names from 1990s and 2000s rap and hip-hop will visit San Antonio this fall for the Tacos and Tequila Festival.

The “throwback” festival will include performances from T.I., Fat Joe, Chingy, Too Short, Frankie J, Petey Pablo, Ying Yang Twins, Baby Bash and DJ Ashton.

It’s planned for 2-11 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Retama Park, 1 Retama Pkwy.

The Tacos and Tequila Festival will include food vendors, margaritas, a tequila-tasting lounge, and a salsa and queso competition, a news release states.

There will also be lucha libre, exotic cars, art installations and a chihuahua beauty pageant (click here to enter your dog).

Tickets, which give access to the venue, concerts and activities, are on sale now.

Prices start at $59 for general admission and $159 for VIP admission. VIP admission includes early entry, three margaritas, a street taco flight, and access to the VIP lounge and the front of the stage.

The event is for people ages 21 and up only.

This is the festival’s first year in San Antonio.

Organizers said it has previously been held in Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Winnipeg and Chicago.

The Tacos and Tequila Festival is presented by Penn Entertainment and Social House Entertainment.

Click here for more information.