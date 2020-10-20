Man attempting to cross Loop 410 hit, killed by pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man attempting to cross Loop 410 was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the 7300 block of Loop 410, not far from the Culebra Road exit.

According to police, the man was crossing the southbound main lanes of Loop 410 from east to west on foot when a Ford F-250 traveling southbound hit him.

Police said the driver did not see the man and was unable to avoid him. The front right side of the truck struck the man, instantly killing him, SAPD said.

The driver of the truck did stop to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The highway was shut down as emergency crews worked at the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

