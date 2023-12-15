18-wheeler crash snarls traffic on Interstate 10 at Crossroads

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash has closed part of Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 10, just before the Loop 410 exit, not far from Crossroads Station.

The Texas Department of Transportation said that a big rig was traveling eastbound when it spun out and the trailer went over the median, into the westbound lanes.

Transguide said there were no major injuries and that the 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved, despite the fact it flipped onto the other direction.

Police have shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes as a result of the crash. Authorities advise finding an alternate route if possible.

The closure is expected to be in place for some time.

For more information on traffic you can view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.