18-wheeler crashes into concrete median on Loop 410 at East Houston; delays in both directions

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crashed into a concrete median on Loop 410 early Thursday morning, causing delays on the city’s East Side.

The big rig was traveling north on Loop 410 when it struck the barrier near East Houston Street. The barrier was pushed onto the southbound lanes, causing delays in both directions.

Traffic is currently backed up and officials advise using an alternate route if possible. There are no reports of any injuries.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

