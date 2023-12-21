18-wheeler crashes into concrete median on Loop 410 at East Houston; delays in both directions

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crashed into a concrete median on Loop 410 early Thursday morning, causing delays on the city’s East Side.

The big rig was traveling north on Loop 410 when it struck the barrier near East Houston Street. The barrier was pushed onto the southbound lanes, causing delays in both directions.

Traffic is currently backed up and officials advise using an alternate route if possible. There are no reports of any injuries.

