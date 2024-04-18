I-10 near Kerrville closed due to 18-wheeler rollover; eastbound lanes presently blocked

KERRVILLE, Texas – An 18-wheeler rollover crash has closed down part of a highway near Kerrville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 East at Mile Marker 512. Traffic has been diverted to Mile Marker 508. Motorists can use Highway 27 to Center Point towards Comfort to avoid the backup.

At this time, it is unclear exactly how the crash happened. There are no reports of injuries.

Interstate 10 crash near Kerrville graphic. (KSAT)

According to officials, the trailer reportedly spilled oranges onto the highway. A timetable for the cleanup is not currently known.

