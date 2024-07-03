Crash snarls traffic on Highway 151 on West Side in both directions, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A major crash was reported on Highway 151 on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say eastbound lanes at West Military Drive are closed as a result of the crash. Westbound traffic is also down to one lane and the entrance ramp to Loop 410 is closed.

Traffic has been diverted to the access road all morning long. Traffic is currently backed up past 151 East at Loop 410 to Potranco Road.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

SAPD currently advises using an alternate route. Police did not say when the highway is expected to reopen.

