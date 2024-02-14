Nikki Haley to make campaign stop in San Antonio on Friday

(Meg Kinnard, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an event on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in her hometown of Bamberg, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SAN ANTONIO – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is coming to San Antonio on Friday.

According to her campaign, Haley will be hosting a meet-and-greet event at 1:30 p.m. at Viva Villa, located at 905 Dolorosa St.

The event is free but attendees must register prior to the event for a general admission ticket on Haley’s campaign website.

Haley’s visit comes less than three weeks before the March 5 Primary in Texas, where she is desperately seeking a win to keep her presidential hopes alive.

Former President Donald Trump, who has long been the front-runner in the GOP presidential race, won three states in a row and is looking to use South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary to close out Haley’s chances and turn his focus fully on an expected rematch with President Joe Biden in the general election.

Prior to her visit to San Antonio, Haley will attend a rally in Dallas on Thursday.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.

