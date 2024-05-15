BALLOT: Republican Party May 28 runoff election sample ballot for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will hold its 2024 Republican Primary runoff election on May 28.

The runoff is behind held for races during the March primaries in which no candidate won more than half of the votes.

Recommended Videos

During the May 28 runoff, voters can return to the polls to vote on who they want to appear on the ballot for the November general election.

Please note that you can only vote in the Republican runoff if you voted in the GOP March Primary. Voters who did not vote in the March Primary are free to choose either party’s ballot.

Early voting for the runoff is scheduled for May 20-24.

Click here for the Democratic Party May 28 runoff sample ballot for Bexar County

Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the Republican Party ballot in Bexar County:

US Representative, District 23

Tony Gonzales

Brandon Herrera

US Representative, District 28

Lazaro Garza Jr.

Jay Furman

US Representative, District 35

Michael Rodriguez

Steven Wright

You can view the sample ballot below: