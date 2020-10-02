Tropical Depression 25 forms in NW Caribbean

It has been a record year in the Atlantic, and now it appears that the tropics are heating up once again.

Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean and the system is likely to become Tropical Storm Gamma in the coming days.

Here are the latest details:

Current wind speeds are near 35 mph and it is moving NW at 9 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The system will turn to the NNW before slowing down over the weekend. It’s expected to bring effects to the Yucatan on Saturday.

As of right now, there is little if any significant impacts expected along the Texas coast. However, some cloud cover may move in our direction next week as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

There is an addition tropical wave behind this TD 25 that is forecast to move along a similar path. This system will also need to be watched.

