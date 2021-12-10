Record-challenging heat in San Antonio Friday will give way to windy and much cooler weather this weekend

Expect big changes after a cold front blows through early on Saturday.

Are you having a hard time getting into the Christmas spirit with all of this heat? You’re not alone. It’s been unusually warm not only for South Texas but for many across the country. In fact, Denver recorded its first snowfall of the season on Friday -- ending a 232-day snow-free streak! It marks the latest measurable first snowfall in the city’s recorded history. The storm system that is bringing snow to Colorado will also bring a cool down for us. However, don’t expect the cool air to hang around for long. Here’s what you can expect over the next few days:

Record-challenging heat today for many locations, including San Antonio and Del Rio. It’ll also be humid for much of the day.

Some places may eclipse 90° Friday afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A cold front moves through overnight into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.

A thin line of showers and a storm or two cannot be ruled out along the front, but most of the action will stay east of San Antonio. Rain will clear the Texas coast by mid-morning on Saturday.

A thin, broken line of showers will arrive with the front, mainly east of San Antonio (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Windy conditions take over behind the front. Northerly winds will gust 35 to 40 mph.

Winds could gust to near 40 mph Saturday morning after the front moves through. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will dip into the 50s Saturday morning and will only rebound slightly Saturday afternoon. Overall, it’ll be a cool, windy day.

Winds calm and skies clear Saturday night, allowing for a cold Sunday morning. San Antonio will dip into the mid-30s, while outlying areas and those in the Hill Country could touch freezing.

Sunday will be sunny and cool.

It'll be much cooler on Saturday and temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A rapid warm-up occurs by Monday and warmth and humidity return to the forecast next week.

7-DAY FORECAST

After a brief cool down this weekend, we'll be right back into the warmth next week. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

