61º

Weather

This Day in Weather History: February 2017 Tornadoes

Check out these before-and-after photos from five years ago

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, San Antonio, severe weather, Tornado, Tornadoes, Weather 101
Five tornadoes touched down in the KSAT 12 viewing area 5 years ago (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

When it comes to the weather in South Central Texas, February can be an volatile month, bringing anything from winter storms to severe weather.

And it was on the night of February 19, 2017 that several tornadoes touched down around the San Antonio metro area, creating significant damage.

DETAILS

A strong cold front produced a well-defined squall line of thunderstorms, which moved through San Antonio Sunday evening, around 10 p.m.

Spots of tight rotation developed along the leading edge of this line of thunderstorms, producing several tornadoes.

While the entire system eventually produced nine tornadoes from San Antonio to Austin, five touched down in the KSAT 12 viewing area -- the strongest of which was in the Ridgeview/Alamo Heights subdivisions.

TornadoRating (Max Winds)TimeLength
Ridgeview / Alamo Heights (Bexar Co)EF-2 (120 mph)10:36 p.m. to 10:43 p.m.4.6 mi
Northern Hills (Bexar Co)EF-1 (105 mph)10:43 p.m. to 10:49 p.m.3.0 mi
Glen Heights (Bexar Co)EF-0 (80 mph)10:42 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.1.6 mi
Schoenthal Ranch (Comal County)EF-0 (85 mph)11:00 p.m. to 11:02 p.m.0.7 mi
Southern Guadalupe CountyEF-0 (85 mph)11:16 p.m. to 11:18 p.m.0.23 mi

DAMAGE

Thankfully, no major injuries were reported. However, significant damage was done. Click on the slider in the middle of each photo to view before and after images.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KETN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter