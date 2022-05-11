If May ended today, it would rank as the hottest in SA’s recorded history

So far, temperatures have been above average everyday this month.

It feels like June or August. The problem is that it’s May.

The average high temperature for May 11 is 85° but mid-90s temps are in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

And looking back, every single day this month has ended up above average and, in some cases, well-above average (including highs and lows). We even had two days in which we eclipsed the century mark.

So far, San Antonio’s average temperature in May is 82.4°. The warmest May on record at San Antonio International Airport is 81.9°, which occurred in 1996.

TOP 5 WARMEST MONTHS OF MAY (DATA COURTESY OF NWS AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO):

RANK AVERAGE TEMPERATURE YEAR 1 81.9° 1996 2 81.7° 1989 3 80.5° 2018 4 80.5° 1927 5 80.3° 2003

Much can change between now and the end of the month. Rainfall always helps to keep temperatures down and as the drought worsens, a good downpour would help in both regards. Otherwise, this month is set to go down as one of the warmest in San Antonio’s history.

Does this mean that the summer is going to be scorching hot? There’s not always a correlation between a hot spring and summer weather. We know that La Nina patterns, which we are in, tend to be hotter and drier for us. But, all it takes is one big flood event or the arrival of tropical moisture to change our fortunes.