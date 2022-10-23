Monday evening’s cold front will bring a brief shot at rain for San Antonio

It may not be what you want to hear: There will be some rain in South Central Texas Monday and Monday night, but it won’t put a dent in our widespread drought.

Still, with a cold front arriving Monday evening, there are a few things that Your Weather Authority wants you to be aware of:

Spotty Rain Monday

The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Roslyn and the approaching cold front will bring spotty rain to South Central Texas Monday

Coverage will not be widespread -- only 40%

It’ll be a humid day with a high in the low- to mid-80s

Monday Evening Storm Chance

A *broken* line of storms will be possible along the front Monday night

The cold front will move through San Antonio well after sunset. Along the front, there will be a *broken* line of storms. While not everyone will see a storm, we’ll be monitoring for the potential for damaging wind gusts along the front .

This will unfortunately not be a major rainfall event for San Antonio. Only a few tenths to half an inch of rain is expected.

This will not be a major rainfall event for South Central Texas

Gusty Tuesday Morning

Winds could potential gust up to 40-45 mph from the north Tuesday morning

While not everyone will see rain, all of us will experience very gusty winds behind the front Tuesday morning.

Gusts up to 40-45 mph are possible early Tuesday, so think about anchoring down any outdoor Halloween decorations Sunday or early Monday.

Fall Feelin’ Tuesday Through Thursday

We’ll have chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons Tuesday through Thursday

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Auhthority

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

