Get ready, San Antonio! We’ll have ‘sweater weather’ all week long

Temperatures are going to run some 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average in the week ahead.

Fans of cooler weather, rejoice!

Our fireplaces and chimineas will be working overtime around South Central Texas throughout the week, as temperatures are expected to be some 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-November -- thanks to a couple of reinforcing cold fronts.

Here’s how the forecast shakes out:

MONDAY, NOV. 14

As a cold front approaches, it’ll be a chilly and damp morning with temperatures near 50 degrees and some drizzle and light rain for the morning commute

Unfortunately, any rain will NOT amount to much, only a few hundredths to maybe a couple tenths of an inch of rain in some spots. Bad news when it comes to the drought.

Even though there will be light rain & drizzle Monday morning, it won't amount to much. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By lunch, skies will start to clear and we should see sun in the afternoon

The high will be near 60 degrees

Behind the front, it will get windy Monday night with winds from the north at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35-40 mph possible

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY (NOV. 15-17)

Mornings will be cold in San Antonio with highs struggling to get out of the 50s under partly cloudy skies

In parts of the Hill Country, north of San Antonio, expect light freezes in the morning hours

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND (NOV. 18-20)

While the timing is still a little fuzzy, we expect another cold front to arrive Friday or Saturday. This will keep things chilly through the weekend

Some light rain would be possible with the front, but this doesn’t look like a drought-denter

HOW LONG WILL THE CHILLY WEATHER LAST?

It looks like we’ll stay cooler than average through at least Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you posted!

