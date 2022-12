It's become a bit of a tradition around here at KSAT-12. Watch Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her husband, Michael, sing a duet of "Silent Night." Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Christmas and the holidays can be an emotional time -- a time of joy and a time of sadness.

But in the recent years, my husband Michael and I have been honored to sing “Silent Night” on KSAT, and we feel so happy that this is now a tradition for us. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!