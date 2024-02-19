7 years ago today multiple tornadoes touched down in and around San Antonio

Five tornadoes touched down in the KSAT 12 viewing area 5 years ago

When it comes to the weather in South Central Texas, February can be an volatile month, bringing anything from winter storms to severe weather.

And it was on the night of February 19, 2017 that several tornadoes touched down around the San Antonio metro area, creating significant damage.

DETAILS

A strong cold front produced a well-defined squall line of thunderstorms, which moved through San Antonio Sunday evening, around 10 p.m.

Spots of tight rotation developed along the leading edge of this line of thunderstorms, producing several tornadoes.

While the entire system eventually produced nine tornadoes from San Antonio to Austin, five touched down in the KSAT 12 viewing area -- the strongest of which was in the Ridgeview/Alamo Heights subdivisions.

Tornado Rating (Max Winds) Time Length Ridgeview / Alamo Heights (Bexar Co) EF-2 (120 mph) 10:36 p.m. to 10:43 p.m. 4.6 mi Northern Hills (Bexar Co) EF-1 (105 mph) 10:43 p.m. to 10:49 p.m. 3.0 mi Glen Heights (Bexar Co) EF-0 (80 mph) 10:42 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. 1.6 mi Schoenthal Ranch (Comal County) EF-0 (85 mph) 11:00 p.m. to 11:02 p.m. 0.7 mi Southern Guadalupe County EF-0 (85 mph) 11:16 p.m. to 11:18 p.m. 0.23 mi

DAMAGE

Thankfully, no major injuries were reported. However, significant damage was done. Click on the slider in the middle of each photo to view before and after images.