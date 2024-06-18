Flood Watch in effect for Wednesday, heaviest rain along and south of I-10

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

• Isolated showers today

• A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico will allow deep tropical moisture to move into South Texas tomorrow

• Periods of heavy downpours are possible for San Antonio and points south tomorrow, Flood Watch is in effect

FORECAST:

Good morning! We’ll see a fairly quiet day today, with just a passing shower or two. Temps will reach the low 90s.

As for tomorrow, we expect that we’ll have Tropical Storm Alberto on our hands. We will not see direct impacts from the storm here, as it is forecast to make landfall in Mexico. However, we will see beneficial rainfall and gusty winds. Expect downpours to move into the area by midday and hang around into Wednesday night. Because there will be so much available moisture in the atmosphere, these downpours will be efficient rain producers. Rainfall totals of up to 4″-5″ will be possible, mainly along and south of Highway 90 and I-10. For those north of that line, rainfall will be more on the order of 1-3″. These numbers may adjust a bit, depending on exactly where the system makes landfall.

Soon-to-be Alberto will make landfall in Mexico (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall potential next few days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Flood Watch goes into effect Wednesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By Thursday, the heaviest of the rain will be pushing west, but residual moisture should give us still give us scattered showers. On Friday, rain will begin to taper off and we’ll be back to summer-like weather by the weekend.