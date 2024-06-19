Rain reaches San Antonio later this morning, sticks around this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Showers, with a few downpours, arrive to San Antonio later this morning

Good chances of rain will stick around through this evening, early tonight

Rain moves west by tomorrow morning, with scattered downpours redeveloping Thursday afternoon

FORECAST:

Good morning! Radar shows an area of rainfall moving west into the area this morning. This rainfall will arrive to San Antonio later this morning and be mostly be in the form of showers, with heavier downpours showing up from time to time. Rain chances remain high throughout the day, as we’ll continue to see passing showers and downpours into this evening and early tonight. Rainfall forecasts have trended downward, based on the path of the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. This means any flooding concerns will generally remain south of San Antonio. Still, many places around the area stand to see beneficial rainfall of up to 1″ in San Antonio, with higher totals south of town.

Latest update on the tropical system in the Gulf (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall forecast for the next 3 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The rain will push west of I-35 tonight, reaching areas along the Rio Grande overnight. Then, with the heating of the day tomorrow, pop-up downpours will redevelop during the afternoon. This activity will be more hit-or-miss.

By the way, the summer solstice officially occurs tomorrow at 3:51pm. Friday will be the first full day of summer. What a great way to head into summer... with rain in the forecast!

The weekend looks to be quieter, with only isolated activity. Have a great day!