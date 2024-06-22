Rain on hold this weekend, not too hot in San Antonio

Happy weekend!
KEY POINTS:
- Highs in the mid-90s this weekend
- Staying humid, especially Sunday
- Only isolated rain in the week ahead
FORECAST DETAILS:
A good weekend to get some yardwork done, especially early in the day. Although humid, it won’t be too hot. We’ll still be in the upper-80s by noon with an afternoon high in the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph.
A bit more humid tomorrow, so a high of 94° will feel more like 102° around 4/5 p.m.. There’s a small 10% chance for a stray shower.
Although there’s an area in the Gulf of Mexico that may develop into a tropical system, it will stay too far south of San Antonio to bring us any significant rain in the days ahead. So, only expect isolated rain by Thursday/Friday.