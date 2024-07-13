Another decent chance for rain Saturday, drier most of next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
- - Another chance for random downpours Saturday, especially in the afternoon
- - Mainly dry Sunday into early next week
- - Light to moderate levels of Saharan dust this weekend
- - Recent rains this July have kept temperatures in check, especially compared to this time last year when highs ranged from 103° to 106°
FORECAST:
Less of a chance for rain S with Monday and Tuesday looking dry. The forecast stays the same Saturday with rain chances rising after 11 am. It’ll be “luck-of-the-draw” again with some missing out on the rain, but coverage will be about 40%. There could be some lightning and thunder but no severe weather.
Then a weak front will help trigger showers Wednesday through Friday.
Temperatures remain below triple digits with highs mostly in the mid 90s. This is nice, considering this time last year we were dealing with a record heat wave of highs ranging from 103° to 106° in San Antonio. Check it out:
SAHARAN DUST:
A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to move into the South Central Texas sky today and into the weekend. You’ll notice skies being a bit hazier, especially at sunrises and sunsets. Air quality is expected to be okay.
We’ll keep you posted with any developments. Have a wonderful weekend! ~ Sarah