Another decent chance for rain Saturday, drier most of next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

- Another chance for random downpours Saturday, especially in the afternoon

- Mainly dry Sunday into early next week

- Light to moderate levels of Saharan dust this weekend

- Recent rains this July have kept temperatures in check, especially compared to this time last year when highs ranged from 103° to 106°

FORECAST:

A few showers/storms will be possible Saturday, especially in the afternoon. Less of a chance Sunday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Less of a chance for rain S with Monday and Tuesday looking dry. The forecast stays the same Saturday with rain chances rising after 11 am. It’ll be “luck-of-the-draw” again with some missing out on the rain, but coverage will be about 40%. There could be some lightning and thunder but no severe weather.

Less of a chance for rain Sunday with Monday and Tuesday looking dry.

Then a weak front will help trigger showers Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures remain below triple digits with highs mostly in the mid 90s. This is nice, considering this time last year we were dealing with a record heat wave of highs ranging from 103° to 106° in San Antonio. Check it out:

This year's forecast highs from July 13 to July 19 are much nicer compared to last year's heat wave. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAHARAN DUST:

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to move into the South Central Texas sky today and into the weekend. You’ll notice skies being a bit hazier, especially at sunrises and sunsets. Air quality is expected to be okay.

We’ll keep you posted with any developments. Have a wonderful weekend! ~ Sarah