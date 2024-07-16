75º
Quiet today, pinpointing Thursday as our next opportunity for rain

A weak front and a pattern change should give us showers later this week

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: Forecast
Justin's forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mostly sunny, hot, and humid this afternoon
  • A small shot at a storm tomorrow afternoon, mainly north of San Antonio
  • Our best chance (30%) for rainfall will be Thursday thanks to a weak front and a pattern change

FORECAST:

It feels odd saying this after the last two blazing hot summers, but we’re headed into another stretch of “cooler” and potentially wetter weather. It won’t happen today, with hot and humid weather on tap for this afternoon. Highs will approach 100°, while heat index values will eclipse the triple digit mark.

The changes will begin to take shape late tomorrow. The heat high shifts farther east over the western half of the country setting us up for upper flow to be out of the north. Often, this can bring disturbances, weak fronts, and outflow boundaries down into South Texas. So is the case on Thursday, with a chance of isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. Right now, rain chances sit at 30%.

Beyond Thursday, small rain chances remain on Friday and Saturday. Sunday into next week looks a bit more active, with slighter higher odds for rainfall and below average temperatures. Have a great day! --- Justin

Upper flow will change, bringing back rain chances (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

