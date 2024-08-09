100º
Weather

Flooding issues continue for parts of East Coast as remnants of Debby move north

Upwards of 10-15 inches of rain have fallen across East Coast, with localized higher amounts

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Tropics, Debby, Rain
The remnants of Debby continue to produce heavy rain across the northeast Friday afternoon.

After the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Debby, made landfall for the first time near Steinhatchee, Florida, on Sunday, the system then went on to make a second landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, on Thursday.

The system has since dumped widespread, heavy rain across portions of the East Coast this week, leading to multiple flooding issues and high water rescues.

Flood alerts span the East Coast Friday afternoon in the wake of Debby.

Multiple tornadoes were also reported as Debby’s rainbands came onshore:

The risk of flash flooding continues for the Northeast on Friday afternoon as the now post-tropical cyclone approaches the US-Canadian border.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen from Debby since Sunday, Aug. 4:

10"-15" of rain have fallen in populated areas along the East Coast this week as Debby passed through.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

