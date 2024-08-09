Flooding issues continue for parts of East Coast as remnants of Debby move north

The remnants of Debby continue to produce heavy rain across the northeast Friday afternoon.

After the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Debby, made landfall for the first time near Steinhatchee, Florida, on Sunday, the system then went on to make a second landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, on Thursday.

The system has since dumped widespread, heavy rain across portions of the East Coast this week, leading to multiple flooding issues and high water rescues.

Don't let your guard down! Hazards from tropical storms include storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents. Remain in your safe place until #Debby has passed and it's safe to venture outside. pic.twitter.com/3r8WoOna3Q — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 6, 2024

Flood alerts span the East Coast Friday afternoon in the wake of Debby.

Multiple tornadoes were also reported as Debby’s rainbands came onshore:

Check out the clean wedge #tornado yesterday in NC in the front right quadrant of Tropical Storm Debby. These TC supercells are so well ventilated due to extreme updraft tilt from strong vertical shear pic.twitter.com/EqpGgDgcI4 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) August 8, 2024

The risk of flash flooding continues for the Northeast on Friday afternoon as the now post-tropical cyclone approaches the US-Canadian border.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen from Debby since Sunday, Aug. 4:

10"-15" of rain have fallen in populated areas along the East Coast this week as Debby passed through.

Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.