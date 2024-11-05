RAINFALL: Here’s how much rain fell around San Antonio, Hill Country Monday night

After a very dry and warm October, November has started off pretty great for us. Here’s a look at neighborhood rainfall totals from storms Monday night:

Rainfall Totals

BEXAR COUNTY

Location Rainfall Totals Monday Night San Antonio International Airport 1.61″ San Geronimo 3.03″ Grey Forest 2.21″ Hollywood Park 2.10″ Helotes 2.07″ Castle Hills 1.80″ Scenic Oaks 1.78″ Kelly Field Airport 1.56″ Converse 1.46″ Shavano Park 1.43″ Stinson 1.29″ Randolph AFB 1.25″ Windcrest 1.14″ Selma 1.04″ St. Hedwig 0.99″ Elmendorf 0.72″ Universal City 0.70″

San Antonio rainfall estimates from Monday night, November 4

KENDALL, COMAL, & GUADALUPE COUNTIES

Location Rainfall Totals Monday Night Kendalia 5.50″ Bergheim 4.41″ Boerne 2.45″ Bulverde 2.37″ Fair Oaks Ranch 1.93″ Fischer 1.93″ Canyon Lake 1.41″ New Braunfels 1.20″ Schertz 1.61″ Seguin 0.56″

BANDERA & MEDINA COUNTIES

LOCATION Rainfall Totals Monday Night Lakehills 3.35″ Pipe Creek 1.64″ Castroville 1.55″ Yancey 1.42″ Bandera 1.10″ Hondo 0.42″

ATASCOSA & WILSON COUNTIES

Location Rainfall Totals Monday Night Floresville 1.04″ Adkins 0.98″ La Vernia 0.95″ Lytle 0.86″ Pleasanton 0.84″ Campbellton 0.47″

HOW WILL THE AQUIFER BENEFIT?

In addition to Monday night’s rain, we also saw some great rain fall along the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone Saturday, Nov. 2. It takes a couple of days for the water to filter into the aquifer, but so far we’ve seen a small rise in San Antonio’s main source of water. Unfortunately, since the aquifer is still more than 30 ft below average, it will take much more rain to return the aquifer to healthy levels. Still, take a look at how much rain has fallen along the recharge zone since Saturday — impressive! READ MORE: How does the Edwards Aquifer work & why is it so heavily regulated? KSAT Explains

Since Saturday, November 2, 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen along the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone