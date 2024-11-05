Skip to main content
RAINFALL: Here’s how much rain fell around San Antonio, Hill Country Monday night

Plus a look at how the aquifer may benefit

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Healthy rainfall from Monday night, November 4 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a very dry and warm October, November has started off pretty great for us. Here’s a look at neighborhood rainfall totals from storms Monday night:

Rainfall Totals

BEXAR COUNTY

LocationRainfall Totals Monday Night
San Antonio International Airport1.61″
San Geronimo3.03″
Grey Forest2.21″
Hollywood Park2.10″
Helotes2.07″
Castle Hills1.80″
Scenic Oaks1.78″
Kelly Field Airport1.56″
Converse1.46″
Shavano Park1.43″
Stinson1.29″
Randolph AFB1.25″
Windcrest1.14″
Selma1.04″
St. Hedwig0.99″
Elmendorf0.72″
Universal City0.70″
San Antonio rainfall estimates from Monday night, November 4 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KENDALL, COMAL, & GUADALUPE COUNTIES

LocationRainfall Totals Monday Night
Kendalia5.50″
Bergheim4.41″
Boerne2.45″
Bulverde2.37″
Fair Oaks Ranch1.93″
Fischer1.93″
Canyon Lake1.41″
New Braunfels1.20″
Schertz1.61″
Seguin0.56″
BANDERA & MEDINA COUNTIES

LOCATIONRainfall Totals Monday Night
Lakehills3.35″
Pipe Creek1.64″
Castroville1.55″
Yancey1.42″
Bandera1.10″
Hondo0.42″

ATASCOSA & WILSON COUNTIES

LocationRainfall Totals Monday Night
Floresville1.04″
Adkins0.98″
La Vernia0.95″
Lytle0.86″
Pleasanton0.84″
Campbellton0.47″

HOW WILL THE AQUIFER BENEFIT?

In addition to Monday night’s rain, we also saw some great rain fall along the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone Saturday, Nov. 2. It takes a couple of days for the water to filter into the aquifer, but so far we’ve seen a small rise in San Antonio’s main source of water. Unfortunately, since the aquifer is still more than 30 ft below average, it will take much more rain to return the aquifer to healthy levels. Still, take a look at how much rain has fallen along the recharge zone since Saturday — impressive! READ MORE: How does the Edwards Aquifer work & why is it so heavily regulated? KSAT Explains

Since Saturday, November 2, 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen along the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

