Red Lobster closes San Antonio location, auctions off equipment

A sign is posted on the exterior of a Red Lobster restaurant on April 17, 2024 in Rohnert Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Red Lobster says it is closing dozens of restaurants in the U.S. The locations span more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in San Antonio and other cities like Denver, Indianapolis and Sacramento.

Restaurant liquidator TAGeX Brands announced this week that the Red Lobster on the South Side of San Antonio is among those closed. TAGeX Brands will handle the equipment auction for that site and more than 50 other Red Lobster locations.

The auction is now open for items at the South Side restaurant at 7835 Interstate 35 South, near Zarzamora Street and South Park Mall.

According to TAGeX Brands, the restaurant is already closed for good and all contents inside the location must go. That includes equipment, bar and dining setups, and furniture.

“On our Restaurant Equipment marketplace, we are auctioning off 50+ locations across the country,” TAGeX Brands said on its website. “These auctions are WINNER TAKES ALL – meaning, each winner will receive the ENTIRE contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on.”

The current bid as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday is $15,000.

The auction ends at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and items must be picked up on Friday. Click here for more information.

Around Texas, Red Lobster also shuttered locations in Lake Jackson and Longview.

Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Here's a look at which locations will be closing.