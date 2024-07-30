95º
Join Insider for Free

Business

Starbucks quarterly revenue falls on weak traffic in US, China

Dee-Ann Durbin

Associated Press

Tags: Business
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks is displayed in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Starbucks reports earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Starbucks’ revenue fell 1% in the April-June period as customer traffic weakened in the U.S. and China.

The Seattle coffee giant reported revenue of $9.1 billion for its fiscal third quarter. That was lower than the $9.2 billion Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Recommended Videos

Starbucks said global same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year – fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 2.7% drop.

In China, where Starbucks is feeling pressure from lower-priced rivals, same-store sales plunged 14%. Chinese customers visited less often and spent less per visit, Starbucks said.

In the U.S., same-store sales fell 2%. Starbucks said higher spending per visit helped offset a slowdown in traffic. But the company pointed out some positive signs, including a 7% increase in U.S. loyalty members during the quarter.

Starbucks said its net income fell 7.6% to $1.05 billion, or 93 cents per share. That was in line with analysts' forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos