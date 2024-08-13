Who We Are:

KSAT12/KSAT.com is part of the Graham Media Group, we are a top-rated ABC affiliate and a lively digital media company. We value integrity, teamwork, innovation, and passion, and we’re looking for a spirited Account Executive to join our sales team!

What You’ll Do:

- Hunt for New Business: Use our awesome multimedia platforms to reel in new advertisers.

- Boost Revenue: Grow both our linear and digital sales.

- Master Digital Marketing: Be fluent in various digital marketing solutions.

- Cultivate Relationships: Target, develop, and service new and existing accounts.

- Create Dynamic Campaigns: Use multimedia advertising solutions to wow our clients.

- Provide Stellar Service: Ensure our clients are always happy and thriving.

What You’ll Need:

- Proven success in selling linear, digital, and mobile campaigns.

- 3-5 years of broadcast and digital sales experience, preferably in an agency.

- Top-notch written and oral communication skills.

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Salesforce.

- A college degree is a plus.

- A valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, and reliable transportation for sales calls.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

How to Apply:

Send your resume to:

Ansel Olson, Local Sales Manager

Email: aolson@ksat.com

No Phone Calls Please

Location:

KSAT12

1408 N. St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.