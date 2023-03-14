Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to Disney On Ice at the Alamodome

A total of 13 winners will receive tickets to Disney On Ice at the Alamodome.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Refresh the web page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

KSAT is giving out 4-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice at the Alamodome to several lucky KSAT Insiders. See below for the sweepstake entry form.

Disney On Ice — happening March 30 - April 2 — will feature ice skating and beloved Disney stories. Attendees will be able to sing and dance with Mirabel from Encanto, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, and other iconic characters at the event.

This sweepstake is free to enter and exclusively for members of KSAT Insider. Visit the Disney On Ice website for additional event information.

Sweepstake Entry Form

The entry period runs from Tuesday, March 14 at 12 p.m. - Tuesday, March 28 at 11:59 p.m. with winners randomly selected on Wednesday, March 29. See the full sweepstake rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Open the article in a new tab by clicking here or email insiders@ksat.com for help.