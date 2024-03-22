KSAT Insider: I Love the Battle of Flowers Parade Contest

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Do you love the Battle of Flowers Parade?

KSAT Insiders could get the chance to ride on their own Fiesta float in the parade on Friday, April 26!

One (1) KSAT Insider and a guest (18+) of their choosing will be official parade participants riding on a float with the theme, “VIVA AMOR 2024″ and get a swag bag of Fiesta bling with a $500 shopping spree at AMOLS’ Fiesta & Party Store!

Entrants must submit an answer to the prompt, “I love the Battle of Flowers Parade because...” in 15 words or less. Fill out the prompt by using the entry form below.

A judging panel from the Battle of Flowers Association will choose the winner based on the following criteria: (1) Originality/creativity of statement (2) Inspirational power of entrant’s story (3) Statement embodies the theme of memories of past parades, speaking from the heart and love of our city. (the “Criteria”).

The winner will be chosen on, or around April 14, 2024. You can read the official rules here.

