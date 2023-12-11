Holiday shopping is easier than ever with these Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSATDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s now crunch time when it comes to getting your Christmas shopping done, and these Insider Deals are here to help with your last minute shopping.

If you’re like me, you still have tons of shopping to do, so let these fabulous Insider Deals help you out! All you need to do is click the link here, and take a look at all of our Insider Deals this week. You can scroll down and see some of our featured items, too.

Happy shopping!

Flossing will never be the same! (Insider Deals)

If you’re a little obsessed with your dental care then this first item is for you. This rechargeable water flosser will give your mouth a deep clean that it really needs. It blows traditional flossing out of the water -- no pun intended.

The powerful stream of water is designed to clean between your teeth and along your gum line with ease and safety. It has four different nozzles and three pressure levels to adjust to the perfect strength for your teeth. This customer favorite deal will go fast so get your phone out and order now!

You may have seen these for as much as $60, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get yours for $19.99 -- a huge discount of 67%.

This lotion will change your life! (Insider Deals.)

Next up, an item that we can’t get enough of! Refresh and revive with these hand creams by Crabtree & Evelyn that are perfect for holiday gift giving. Crabtree & Evelyn has been making high quality skin care for more than 50 years. These best-selling lotions bring together hydrating skincare, a texture transforming formula and their signature fragrances.

These luscious hand creams come in rose satin, pear & pink magnolia, citron & coriander, the gardeners harvest, and rosewater & peppercorn. What we love is their satin hand creams provide pocket-sized pampering without that greasy feeling. And, you can even divvy them up and you’ve got fabulous stocking stuffers.

You may have seen these for as much as $50 or $10 each, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can get this set of five for only $10 -- a huge discount of 80%. At this price, go ahead and stock up!

How cute is this pattern? (Insider Deals.)

Now, let’s get ready for our holiday travel plans with this three-piece luggage set from Jenni Chan that will have you jet setting in style! This luggage features spinner wheels for smooth maneuvering, a fully lined interior, zippered compartment, zippered pocket, corner guards and a two-inch expansion for additional packing capacity, plus so much more -- no detail was spared! With fabulous gold finishes and fun prints, these customer favorite pieces will stand apart at baggage claim. Trust us -- you’ll want to order your favorite style today before it sells out.

Luggage prices have been crazy, so getting three pieces for $179.99 is a major deal! You may have seen this set for as much as $800, but with this amazing Insider Deal, you can get this set of three for 78% off - again, just $179.99!

This is SUCH a cute handbag. (Insider Deals.)

Now, sometimes we just don’t want to schlep a big bag around. For those days you need this phone crossbody from Malibu Skye! This brand is always a customer favorite and a top seller on Morning Save! Best of all, it fits all the essentials and looks super chic while doing so.

You can easily go from day to night with just one accessory. Take off the adjustable strap to hold it as a small clutch or use it as a wallet. It comes in four colors to match any look, and features gold-tone hardware and multiple interior compartments, including card slots for convenience. Also, these are made of PETA approved vegan leather.

You may have seen these for as much as $48, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get one for 63% off - just $17.99. This is the perfect item for a practical and useful holiday gift for you or someone on your list.

To get shopping, just tap or click the link here, and look for the Insider Deals. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out. Happy shopping and happy saving!