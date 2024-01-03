Treat yourself to a refurbished iPad for under $150

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Now that the holiday season has officially come to a close, it’s time to get yourself a little something! How about an iPad? Your inner child may be dying to have one, but they’re also quite useful for adults in college or the remote business world, and for binge-watching Netflix or TikTok in bed.

And, since it’s 2024, they don’t have to cost a fortune, either! This slightly older, refurbished iPad model is only $149.99, compared to its usual $499 value. It even comes with a black case to protect your purchase.

Refurbished is the label given to pre-owned devices that are still in great enough condition to be resold. ClickOnDeals only sells high-quality gadgets that have undergone testing, inspection, and cleaning.

This iPad has a grade “B” rating, essentially meaning you may notice light or normal signs of wear, like some scratches or scuffs. Thankfully, these can be concealed with the included case so you may not even be able to tell the difference!

You might also notice that this iPad can’t update to the latest OS, rather iOS 12. Those who aren’t Apple fanatics may not even notice, since the app icons are the latest design and it still has a modern appearance.

Let’s talk specs: This iPad has an Apple A7 chip with a rather impressive 1GB of RAM, a 9.7-inch Retina display, and up to ten hours of battery life. Even though it’s not brand-new, it’s still a great partner for e-reading, streaming, and web browsing, whether you’re chilling on the couch, commuting to and from the office, or traveling the globe.

Take advantage of this deal on a refurbished iPad Air with a case for only $149.99, a $499 value.

