Be sure to grab some popcorn! You can get Regal Cinemas for less than $12.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

No matter how old you are, seeing a movie in the theatre is always somewhat magical. Nothing can ruin the delicious-smelling buttery popcorn air, comfy recliner seats, and anticipation — except if you’ve paid for an overpriced ticket. But luckily for you, Regal Cinemas is offering digital movie tickets for less than you’d pay in person!

Currently 33% off their regular price, these Regal Cinemas e-tickets are just $11.99 a pop, taking the financial sting from seeing the latest blockbusters. The best part? Unlike many other discounted ticket deals out there, these don’t include any blackout dates, and they don’t ever expire!

Whether you opt for a cute rom-com or a heart-pumping action flick, there’s always something you’ll want to see playing at Regal Cinemas. These discounted movie e-tickets are redeemable for any 2D movie at any Regal Cinemas location across the United States and even American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Saipan.

You can also put the cost of these general tickets toward premium format movies like IMAX®, RPX®, ScreenX®, Premium Large Format, 3D, and 4DX® — just be sure that surcharges and upcharges may apply at select top-tier Regal Cinemas locations!

So, how exactly do you snag these movie e-tickets anyway? Just head to the sales page to purchase, hop onto the Redemption Link and insert your Offer Code, and you’ll receive a confirmation email with access information for your Regal Cinemas e-ticket. This email will contain your barcode and the 15-digit code. Then, you can redeem your e-ticket virtually (online or in the Regal Cinemas app!) or in person.

Keep in mind that there are limitations to this Regal Cinemas e-ticket purchase. E-tickets aren’t valid for special movie events, including but not limited to marathons, double features, fan screenings, certain foreign language films, private screenings, and more. For more information and complete terms, visit REGmovies.com/gifting/terms-and-conditions upon purchase!

Find out why Regal Cinemas has been deemed “The Best Place to Watch a Movie!”

Save 33% on your next movie theater experience by grabbing this $11.99 Regal Cinemas E-Ticket!

StackSocial prices subject to change.