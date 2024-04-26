Send Mom two dozen colorful roses this Mother’s Day for just $49.99 and with free shipping

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you feel like Christmas was just yesterday, you may be surprised that Mother’s Day is quite literally around the corner. But there’s no need to stress! There are budget-friendly gift options out there that allow you to tell any mama or mother figure in your life how much you care, and you don’t even need to go to the store to get it.

Who doesn’t love gorgeous, colorful roses? When it comes to Mother’s Day gestures, these stunning two dozen roses from Rose Farmers speak for themselves. This flower voucher deal is now only $49.99, and the best part? These flowers ship for free, making it the easiest, budget-friendly gift option for Mother’s Day, as long as you purchase this voucher deal and redeem it by May 1 to guarantee on-time delivery!

Instead of roughing the crowds at the flower shop ahead of Mother’s Day and spending a small fortune on a bouquet, you can ensure your mama, aunt, grandma, and any other special lady in your life gets the perfect flower selection without you even leaving the house!

Offering the freshest, most vibrantly colored roses, Rose Farmers hand-picks their flowers from their standout collection, ensuring they’re perfect upon delivery. You don’t even have to mull over what colored roses to pick—the professionals will do all that for you.

Here’s what you need to do to ensure your mom receives these fragrant florals: just purchase through the sale page, and you’ll receive a digital voucher in your inbox. You must redeem your voucher on the Rose Farmers website for these roses to ship. From there, you can enter your recipient’s address and add extra items like a vase (at an additional cost!) to your rose order.

A couple of important notes: the roses you receive will vary in color and will only be shipped to addresses in the continental United States (Hawaii and Alaska not included). In addition, these roses cannot be delivered on Saturdays or Sundays, though you may have the option to deliver on these days at an additional charge.

Make Mother’s Day one to remember by gifting the special lady in your life 24 colorful, long-stem roses from Rose Farmers for just $49.99, free shipping included! Just redeem this voucher deal and order by May 1 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.