New members can get a one-year BJ’s membership with Easy Renewal for $20

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Need to stock up on extra groceries for summer barbecues and picnics? Want to score bulk packs of towels or sunscreen for your family’s upcoming beach or lake trip? BJ’s can help you find everything from daily groceries to more specialized goods.

Dive into a world of incredible savings, unbeatable exclusive deals, and exclusive membership benefits that can make your shopping experience a little more fun and much more rewarding. New members can now get an entire year of BJ’s access with ‘The Club’ membership for only $20 (reg. $55)!

Enjoy the convenience of doing all of your shopping under one roof. BJ’s Wholesale Club can be your one-stop shop for your household needs, from groceries and everyday essentials to electronics and apparel. Members can discover a wide range of high-quality products at great prices, as well as goods from BJ’s-owned brand names like Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen®.

Shop in-club, online, or with the BJ’s mobile app for added convenience. You can unlock even more value by adding digital coupons to your BJ’s membership card to score extra discounts. Use club-specific features via in-club mode in the BJ’s mobile app for a more streamlined experience.

There are 244 BJ’s Wholesale Club locations in the eastern United States, and some clubs may offer additional perks. Use the Find-a-club feature to locate the nearest BJ’s, their hours, and other department info.

Finished with grocery shopping for the week? Stop by the BJ’s Gas® station (at select locations) to enjoy members-only fuel savings. You can also use free in-club pickup to place orders for immediate pickup if you’re pressed for time.

The BJ’s mobile app offers time-saving convenience that goes above and beyond. Hosting a party or want to prep lunches for the week? Deli preorder allows you to order deli platters or cold cuts straight from the app and pick them up when they’re ready. The app also allows for ExpressPay®, which means you can skip the checkout lines, pay in-app, and go on with your day!

To keep things simple, this BJ’s membership also comes with Easy Renewal®, so you don’t have to worry about lapsed membership.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to save every time you shop and enjoy exclusive wholesale membership benefits.

Join BJ’s as a new member and get a one-year BJ’s membership with Easy Renewal® for just $20. Act now while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.