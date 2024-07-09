Save $70 on a pair of Beats earbuds

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A good pair of headphones can really set you back, especially if you’re going for a reliable brand like Beats. That doesn’t mean it’s time to start searching for off-brand models. It just means you can find a pair of Beats Earbuds for a major markdown, like these Beats Studio Buds. Grab this pair while they’re on sale for $79.99 instead of $149.

Why are Beats Earbuds so cheap?

Open Box items are a specific class of discounted product. When you’re at the store and see a bumped box or when a product gets returned without ever being used, those may end up qualifying as Open Box. This pair of Beats Studio Buds work and look brand new, but they’re marked down by 46% anyway. Even the battery capacity is at 100 percent, so a full charge could give you up to eight hours of playback. Bring that up to a full 24 hours with the charging case.

Sound quality is excellent when yo have active noise cancelling turned on, but you can also make sure you can hear the world around you with Transparency Mode. That’s a great option when you’re at the gym or just on a walk.

Use the built-in microphones during calls, which you can also control totally hands free by activating Siri with voice commands. You can also use Google Find My Device in case you misplace your earbuds. Make sure to check out what other features are available with the Beats App. That’s also where you’ll get all your software updates.

Sounds great

Beats Earbuds are top notch, but that usually means you have to pay a top quality price, too.

This is your chance to get a pair of Beats Studio Buds on sale for $79.99 (reg. $149).

