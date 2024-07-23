Don't sweat it! This Dove deodorant and antiperspirant 10-pack is less than $30

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Summer means weekend barbecues, afternoons poolside, lakeside, or beachside, and one slightly unpleasant thing: summer sweats. Sure, sweating is a normal part of daily life, but that doesn’t mean we like the feeling or the odor!

Luckily, it’s easy to stay fresh, dry, and clean-smelling, even during the season’s worst heat waves. All you need is an antiperspirant and deodorant spray like Dove, which now comes in a handy 10-pack for only $27.99 (reg. $32) — that’s less than $3 a bottle.

There’s no need to worry about mid-afternoon body odor or sweating on the subway when you use Dove. Dove’s formula is designed to provide 48-hour protection so you smell fresh all day long, whether you’re commuting to and from the office or have a grueling lift session planned out. Even the sweatiest HIIT workout or leg day won’t put a dent in Dove’s long-lasting odor protection!

Whether you’re pro armpit hair or have chosen the shaven life, you’ll love that Dove’s spray is non-irritating and has no alcohol in its formula — no itchiness or red razor bumps here. It’s also made with triple moisturizing technology to moisturize and condition your skin throughout the day while keeping your body odor-free.

The best thing about this Dove 10-pack (aside from plenty of sprays to keep you fresh all summer long!) is all the scents you’ll receive. This variety pack will arrive with randomly selected scents (though duplicates might occur). Here are a few you might love:

Invisible Dry: for everyday freshness that won’t leave marks on your suit jacket or dark clothing

Aqua Impact: for days when you’re hitting the gym or an outdoor hike

Mineral Sage: to wear out on a night on the town or date night

Sensitive Care: for users with extra sensitivity to deodorant and antiperspirant

And more!

Thanks to all the options, you can switch up your scent every day if you’d like, or you could keep certain scents in your work backpack, gym duffel, or travel pack.

Stay fresh and sweat-free this summer when you grab this 10-pack Dove antiperspirant and deodorant Spray for men, now just $27.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.