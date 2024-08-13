Snag a like-new MacBook Air for $450 before the school year begins

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking for a powerful and stylish laptop without dipping into your savings, refurbished devices are plentiful and are thoroughly inspected and cleaned before they can be resold.

For instance, this grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Air offers a fantastic blend of performance, portability, and value. For just $449.99 (reg. $899), you can own this sleek and efficient machine that’s ideal for both work, student life, and play.

The 2020 MacBook Air features a 1.1GHz Intel Core i3 processor, providing reliable performance for everyday tasks. Whether you’re browsing the web, working on a paper, or streaming videos, this MacBook Air handles it all with ease.

It has 8GB of RAM to help you multitask smoothly and switch between applications without lag. Boasting a 256GB SSD, this MacBook Air provides ample storage for your files, photos, and videos before you need to rely on the cloud.

You’ll also be able to enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details on the Retina display. Whether you’re editing photos, watching movies, or simply browsing for back-to-school supplies, the high-resolution screen offers an immersive viewing experience.

Plus, the True Tone technology adjusts the display’s color temperature to match your environment, making it easier on the eyes, while the Intel Iris Plus graphics provide an incredible visual performance.

Weighing just 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air is incredibly portable, making it perfect for students, professionals, and anyone on the go.

And by choosing a refurbished device, you’re not only saving money but also contributing to environmental sustainability by reducing e-waste in landfills.

Upgrade your tech setup at home, in the office, or at school with a MacBook Air that’s reliable and like new but at a significantly lower price.

Pick up this grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Air for just $449.99 (reg. $899) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.